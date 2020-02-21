LATEST:

Motorsport Quiz – Season preview

Friday 21st February, 2020 - 10:40am

A new Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz round on Speedcafe.com is now live, giving you the chance to win.

The revised competition will see Speedcafe.com readers and Supercheap Auto customers given a chance to complete a 10 question motorsport quiz, testing their knowledge on everything motorsport.

Fans who correctly answers all questions will go into the draw to win a $50 Supercheap Auto Gift Card. Winners will be published on the Speedcafe.com Facebook page and on the Speedcafe.com website.

This week’s Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz closes 11:59pm AEDT, February 27.

CLICK HERE to take the Supercheap Auto Motorsport Quiz challenge.

