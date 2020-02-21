Brodie Kostecki wins Adelaide Super2 opener with late pass

Brodie Kostecki has won Race 1 of Round 1 of the Dunlop Super2 Series on the streets of Adelaide with a late move on Thomas Randle.

The new Eggleston Motorsport driver dropped to third with a slow start but quickly re-passed Will Brown and eventually picked off the pole-sitting Randle on Lap 17 of 19.

He went on to win by 2.6615s over the MW Motorsport driver, while Will Brown was a distant third for Image Racing.

Randle (#16 Altima) twitched at the start but still managed to lead the field away and was later found to have pulled up just before the lights went out.

Brown passed Brodie Kostecki (#38 VF Commodore) on the run to the first corner and then barely kept the #999 VF Commodore off the wall as he exited Senna Chicane just behind Randle.

Randle put almost half a second on Brown on the opening lap and almost another second again as the latter came under pressure from Brodie Kostecki.

The battle between the two Penrite Racing Pirtek Enduro Cup co-drivers was resolved after two attempted moves at Turn 9.

Brodie Kostecki could not make the first stick on Lap 2 but executed a tidy block pass on Lap 3, by which time Randle was around 2.8s up the road.

That gap dwindled to 1.3s by the time they crossed the stripe at the end of Lap 8, and the top two were side-by-side moments later through East Terrace after Randle locked the rears and missed the apex at Turn 4.

The MWM pilot managed to hold position and moved his lead back past one second on Lap 13, only to be run down and passed at Turn 9 with just over two laps remaining.

Brown finished a lonely third while Kurt Kostecki (#55 Kostecki Brothers Racing VF Commodore) eventually put one over Jordan Boys (#49 Image VF Commodore) in a see-sawing contest between those two.

Boys had passed Kurt Kostecki on Lap 3 and then elbowed his way by Jack Perkins at Turn 9 on Lap 4.

That also left room for Car #55 to come through, however, and Kurt Kostecki pressured Boys until he sprung a surprise move through the terraces on Lap 17, which was decisive.

Perkins, whose #54 Eggleston VF Commodore may have been wounded after hitting the wall at the Turn 8 Sweeper on Lap 1, got home in sixth, Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon) finished seventh, and the six rookies followed.

They were headed by Zak Best (#78 MWM Altima), from Jayden Ojeda (#31 MWM Altima), Broc Feeney (#5 Tickford Racing FGX Falcon), Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore), Angelo Mouzouris (#10 Triple Eight Race Engineering VF Commodore), and Zane Morse (#11 Zane Morse VF Commodore).

Race 2 of Round 1, which uses a progressive grid format, starts tomorrow at 14:05 local time/14:35 AEDT.

Results: Race 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time 1 38 Eggleston Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore VF 19 26:05.6945 2 16 Skye Sands / MWM Thomas Randle Nissan Altima 19 26:08.3560 3 999 Erebus Motorsport William Brown Holden Commodore VF 19 26:16.7239 4 55 Kostecki Brothers Racing Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore VF 19 26:26.3640 5 49 Joss Group Jordan Boys Holden Commodore VF 19 26:27.3089 6 54 Eggleston Motorsport Jack Perkins Holden Commodore VF 19 26:28.2203 7 18 Matt Chahda Racing Matthew Chahda Ford Falcon FG/X 19 26:29.9087 8 78 Best Leisure Industries / MWM Zak Best Nissan Altima 19 26:32.3140 9 31 Jayco / MWM Jayden Ojeda Nissan Altima 19 26:34.0650 10 5 Tickford Racing Broc Feeney Ford Falcon FG/X 19 26:36.5067 11 14 Natural Gas and Water / BJR Josh Fife Holden Commodore VF 19 26:41.5435 12 10 Triple Eight Race Engineering Angelo Mouzouris Holden Commodore VF 19 26:45.4143 13 11 Brema Group Racing Zane Morse Holden Commodore VF 19 26:50.6415

