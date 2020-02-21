LATEST:

McLaughlin ‘needs to keep searching’ for Mostert pace > View

Gordon wins off the front row in first SST race > View

Mostert breaks practice record in Adelaide > View

Whincup extends Red Bull HRT contract > View

Cindric: Holden demise makes Gen3 ‘moving target’ for DJRTP > View

Brodie Kostecki wins Adelaide Super2 opener with late pass > View

UPDATED: Pye to miss Practice 3 after earlier crash > View

Murray takes lights to flag win in Adelaide opener > View

Bressington wins crash shortened TCM race > View

Van Gisbergen fastest in Practice 2 as Pye hits wall > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing hot lap for South Australian firefighter > View

Randle denies Kostecki Super2 pole by 0.002s > View

Home » Stadium Super Trucks » Gordon wins off the front row in first SST race

Gordon wins off the front row in first SST race

By

Friday 21st February, 2020 - 8:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Robby Gordon

Robby Gordon fended off Toby Price to pick up a win in the first Stadium Super Trucks race in Adelaide.

Gordon, unable to set a proper lap in qualifying was gifted a front row start due to the series’ inverted grid format.

Billy Hynes got the jump off the line, but Gordon was able to make his way around the #57 truck before the end of the second lap.

Hynes was then quickly swallow by Paul Weel and Toby Price before the two-time Dakar champion made quick work of Weel and set his sights on Gordon.

As the Competition Caution was called, Matt Brabham manoeuvred himself into fourth.

The two-time title winner had earlier been the faster qualifier and by virtue started off the back row.

As the caution was lifted Brabham moved around Weel and joined Price in the battle for the top spot.

Gordon held the advantage over Price as the two came to the final part of the last lap, however the Californian ran wide and then locked up leaving the door open for Price.

While the pair were neck and neck coming out of the final corner, Price was unable to make the move and Gordon took the chequered flag.

Brabham rounded out the podium followed by Shae Davies and Weel.

A Top Ten Shootout tomorrow morning (09:55) will determine the grid for the afternoon’s race (15:10).

More Stadium Super Trucks News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com