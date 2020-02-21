Bressington wins crash shortened TCM race

Adam Bressington has claimed victory in Race 1 of the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters series at the Superloop Adelaide 500.

A first corner crash accounted for John Bowe, Ryan Hansford, and Adam Garwood when the former locked both fronts on approach to the Senna Chicane.

It saw him skate into Garwood, the pair making heavy contact while Hansford also ended up in the gravel with the two ahead.

The Safety Car was immediately deployed with Bressington leading from Harris, who was forced into the lane with damage to his right front wing.

That was a result of wiping across the back of Hansford in the first corner kerfuffle, and the SuperUtes and V8 Utes series winner would finish the race in ninth spot.

Following the restart, Bressington hung on to what was ultimately a reduced eight lap affair.

Jason Gomersall claimed second and Jim Pollicina third while Hansford got going once again to be classified 14th.

Dean Lillie claimed victory from Bowe in the Trophy Race, held earlier in the day, with Pollicina again third.

The second TCM race of the weekend is scheduled for 11:20 local time/11:50 AEDT on Saturday morning.