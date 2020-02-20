LATEST:

Ricciardo reveals tribute pre-season helmet design

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 20th February, 2020 - 4:00pm

Ricciardo’s Kbe Bryant tribute helmet

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a special pre-season testing helmet paying tribute to basketballer Kobe Bryant.

The largely purple affair features the term ‘Mamba Mentality’ on the back, a play on Bryant’s Black Mamba nickname.

Ricciardo’s tribute helmet features KB24 on one side, a reference to Bryant’s playing number with the Lakers, and KB8 on the other.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 having won five championships.

The 41-year-old was was killed in a helicopter crash last month together with his 13-year-old daughter.

Pre-season testing for the 2020 Formula 1 season began in Spain on Wednesday, Ricciardo sharing duties with Renault team-mate Esteban Ocon.

