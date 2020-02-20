Reynolds ‘out of control’ in ‘extremely wild’ practice

Penrite Racing driver David Reynolds said he’s happy despite a difficult first practice session at the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Reynolds spent the majority of the 45-minute practice at the top of the timesheets, ending Thursday’s only outing fastest with a 1:20.6864s.

He was trailed by Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver Shane van Gisbergen and Will Davison of Milwaukee Racing.

Speaking after the first session, Reynolds said he felt ‘really good’ in his brand-new Holden Commodore ZB despite the difficulties.

“I think I was – I think it’s quickest after four laps, that’s when everyone did their time, then after that no-one ran any new tyres,” said Reynolds.

“I kind of got lucky there. It’s different for me. It’s very, very wild. Extremely wild. It feels like I’m out of control. But I love it, it’s good fun.”

Reynolds reasoned low grip due to lack of Supercars running, adjustments to the aero, as well as the new shocks as being a factor for the extreme session.

He also said he was ‘probably trying too hard’ too early on.

“We were just trying to go out and go as fast as well can, do heaps of changes and try and learn from that,” he said.

“I wasn’t trying to break anything or anything like that, it was just trying to understand what we’ve got this year and go racing.”

It’s a return to form of sorts for Reynolds, who said he was very disappointed after only being 16th in the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend Motorsport Park.

That was despite the test being largely considered a dead rubber due to the use of multiple timing beacons and blustery conditions.

“We had a test day on Tuesday and I was P16,” Reynolds said.

“Today we rolled out, my car was different, I felt good.

“It was really good, so I’m happy. I’ve got a lot of work to do.

“Obviously I think everyone’s struggling out there looking at, just watching all the replays, everyone’s battling with a bit of balance.

“It’s just who can do a good job to make their car balance and go fast.”

The ‘wild’ ride hasn’t come as a surprise to some, with the likes of DJR Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard indicating the control shock would make life interesting.

Reynolds said he’s looking forward to getting back in the car tomorrow.

“Yeah, I’m always excited to come back here. I love racing here. It’s been a long, long break but its good to get back in the car.

“Every time I compete in this car with this team in this championship you always want to improve.

“So anything past fifth I think would be a huge tick in the box for our team, but if we can edge in that top three that’s an ecstatic result from us. Obviously I want to win.”

Three days remain in the Superloop Adelaide 500. Friday will see Practice 2 and Practice 3 at 14:05 and 18:00 local time respectively, each lasting 30 minutes.