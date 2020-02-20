Pither confirmed for full Supercars season at Team Sydney

Team Sydney boss Jonathon Webb has confirmed Chris Pither will contest the full Virgin Australia Supercars Championship season in 2020.

Until now, the team hasn’t officially announced details of Pither’s drive.

“He’s on for the full season,” Webb said when asked by Speedcafe.com about Pither’s drive.

“I think he fits really well at the team. He’s a good solid driver, he works well with the team and works well with the sponsors.

“For me, he’s a really good all-rounder.”

Pither will carry Coca-Cola colours, joining Boost Mobile backed driver James Courtney at the team.

The 33-year-old makes his full-time return to the championship after three seasons away. The last time he raced was with Tickford Racing satellite outfit Super Black Racing Team.

The Dunlop Super2 Series title winner of 2018, Pither joined Team Sydney at the annual pre-season test held at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Pither’s placement in the team has been kept quiet to date with only a social media post during the BP Ultimate SuperTest from the team indicating his placement.

Coming into this weekend’s Superloop Adelaide 500, Webb said he’s optimistic about the team’s chances for a pair of strong results.

However, he stressed it will take time to get up to speed.

“Particularly for the two drivers, it’s about taking their time and easing into it. They’re different cars for the boys, both Triple Eight cars.

“James hasn’t driven one for nine years and Chris has never driven one. I don’t see any hurry. We’ve got plenty of time today and tomorrow just to ease into it.

“By the time we get to qualifying, I hope that we can show a few people that we’re strong for the weekend, strong for the year.”

Practice 1 for the Supercars at the Superloop Adelaide 500 gets underway at 15:55 local time (16:25 AEDT).