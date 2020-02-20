Marc Marquez renews with Honda for four more years

Six-time premier class world champion Marc Marquez will remain a Honda rider until at least the end of the 2024 MotoGP season.

Honda Racing Corporation has locked in the Spaniard with a new, four-year contract, which is set to take him to a dozen years with the Japanese manufacturer by the time it is seen through.

“I am very proud to announce my renewal with Honda Racing Corporation for the next four years,” said Marquez.

“Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013. Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family.

“HRC gives me the confidence to extend this partnership to obtain our common goal and continue our story of success.”

HRC President, Yoshishige Nomura, said, “We are happy to announce that, after the end of the current season, Marc will stay in the Honda family for four more years.

“We started talking a few months ago, as both parties wanted to stay together and continue winning.

“Marc started his career in the premier class in 2013 and with him we have won six of the last seven MotoGP titles.

“As a unique champion, he deserves a unique deal. I am very confident in this partnership and I wish everyone involved continued success.”

Marquez has so far amassed 56 victories, 95 podiums, and 62 pole positions in MotoGP, figures which make him Honda’s greatest rider ever.

He does, however, enter 2020 under a fitness cloud due to off-season shoulder surgery.

Repsol Honda will field both Marquez siblings this year after Alex signed a one-year deal following the retirement of Jorge Lorenzo.

The older Marquez brother’s contract is the third factory seat to be decided beyond 2020 after Yamaha Factory Racing re-signed Maverick Viñales and called up Fabio Quartararo from SIC Racing Team, both on two-year agreements.