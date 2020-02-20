LIVE CHAT: Jack Le Brocq, Supercheap Auto Racing

Supercheap Auto Racing’s Jack Le Brocq will answer your questions ahead of the season opener this weekend, the Superloop Adelaide 500.
Click the ‘Comment’ tab below, enter your display name to join the conversation which will conclude at 11:30am (SA) / 12:00pm (VIC/NSW) / 11:00am QLD.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]