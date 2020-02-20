LATEST:

LIVE CHAT: Jack Le Brocq, Supercheap Auto Racing > View

Larkham ‘hurting as much as anyone’ over Holden > View

Hamilton tops opening day of F1 testing > View

GALLERY: Courtney's new-look Commodore > View

Boost Mobile livery unveiled for Courtney > View

Camaro must replace Commodore says Johnson > View

Crompton: Driving for the Holden Racing Team was a dream > View

Alfa Romeo C39 breaks cover > View

GALLERY: Adelaide 500 Set-up > View

VIDEO: Holden's motorsport history > View

Supercars confirms Pedders deal > View

Percat extends contract with Brad Jones Racing to 2022 > View

Home » Supercars » LIVE CHAT: Jack Le Brocq, Supercheap Auto Racing

LIVE CHAT: Jack Le Brocq, Supercheap Auto Racing

By

Thursday 20th February, 2020 - 10:32am

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercheap Auto Racing’s Jack Le Brocq will answer your questions ahead of the season opener this weekend, the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Click the ‘Comment’ tab below, enter your display name to join the conversation which will conclude at 11:30am (SA) / 12:00pm (VIC/NSW) / 11:00am QLD.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com