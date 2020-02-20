Kostecki fastest in first Super2 session for Eggleston

New Eggleston Motorsport driver Brodie Kostecki has set the pace in the opening Dunlop Super2 Series practice session of the year at the Superloop Adelaide 500.

Kostecki’s 1:22.0749s in the #38 VF Commodore saw him wind up 0.3667s clear of MW Motorsport’s Thomas Randle (#16 Altima) and another 0.1230s up on cousin Kurt Kostecki (#55 Kostecki Brothers VF Commodore).

A total of around 10 minutes of running was lost from what was to have been a 45-minute session, due to separate incidents for rookies Zane Morse and Jayden Ojeda.

Zak Best was fastest in the first 15 minutes which were set aside for rookies only, logging a 1:24.0639s in the #78 MW Motorsport Altima.

The first-timers did not enjoy the full benefit of that quarter-hour due to Morse locking up and putting the #11 Zane Morse VF Commodore head-first into the tyre wall at Turn 7, triggering a red flag.

By the time the session was restarted, the rest of the 13-car field was allowed onto the circuit and Brodie Kostecki immediately went top with a 1:23.6771s.

That remained the benchmark until another off-season mover in Randle clocked a 1:22.9739s on his third timed lap, although he was usurped moments later by Kurt Kostecki’s 1:22.8036s.

Randle hit back next time around with a 1:22.7385s before Brodie Kostecki laid down a 1:22.1108s which had him more than six tenths up on the field early into his second run.

He went fastest to the second sector next time around before breaking the beam at 1:22.1761s on the main straight, then snuck in a 1:22.0749s, meaning the fastest three laps of the session belonged to Car #38.

Randle’s Altima needed some work on its snout after whacking the Turn 1 tyre bundle, but the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship podium finisher twice improved on his second run to remain in second spot with a personal best of 1:22.4416s.

Kurt Kostecki achieved a 1:22.5646s late in the piece, leaving him third from Will Brown (#999 Image Racing VF Commodore) and Jack Perkins (#54 Eggleston Motorsport VF Commodore).

Ojeda finished up sixth, but brought a slightly early end to proceedings when he appeared to lock the rears of the #31 MW Motorsport Altima and put the left-rear corner into the tyre wall at Turn 4.

Jordan Boys (#49 Image Racing VF Commodore) had a minor run-in with Triple Eight Race Engineering rookie Angelo Mouzouris on his way to seventh, from Best, Matt Chahda (#18 Matt Chahda Motorsport FGX Falcon), and Josh Fife (#14 Brad Jones Racing VF Commodore).

Mouzouris (#10 VF Commodore) was 12th, with a separate brush with the Turn 9 tyre wall along the way.

Practice 2 starts this afternoon at 16:55 local time/17:25 AEDT.

Results to follow