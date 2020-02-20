James Courtney’s new-look Team Sydney Commodore has been revealed after it was re-wrapped in Boost Mobile colours ahead of this weekend’s Superloop Adelaide 500.
GALLERY: Courtney's new-look Commodore > View
Boost Mobile livery unveiled for Courtney > View
Camaro must replace Commodore says Johnson > View
Crompton: Driving for the Holden Racing Team was a dream > View
Alfa Romeo C39 breaks cover > View
GALLERY: Adelaide 500 Set-up > View
VIDEO: Holden's motorsport history > View
Supercars confirms Pedders deal > View
Percat extends contract with Brad Jones Racing to 2022 > View
Larkham: Controlled shocks a great leveller > View
Supercars CEO speaks on Holden retirement > View
Mingay to complete incredible comeback in Adelaide this weekend > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]