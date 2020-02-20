Castrol Live Updates: Adelaide

Live updates from the Superloop Adelaide 500, presented by Castrol:
Ricciardo reveals tribute pre-season helmet design > View
Rare Supercars memorabilia on offer in cancer charity auction > View
Kostecki fastest in first Super2 session for Eggleston > View
DJRTP duo expect ‘tougher', 'better’ racing with technical changes > View
Brock/Moffat Commodore placed up for sale > View
Murphy thought Holden news was a ‘rude joke’ > View
Pither confirmed for full Supercars season at Team Sydney > View
LIVE CHAT: Jack Le Brocq, Supercheap Auto Racing > View
Larkham ‘hurting as much as anyone’ over Holden > View
Hamilton tops opening day of F1 testing > View
