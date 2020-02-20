Brock/Moffat Commodore placed up for sale

A Holden Commodore driven by Peter Brock and Allan Moffat at the 1986 Bathurst 1000 has been placed on the market.

It’s the car Moffat famously crashed in the lead-up to the ’86 event, an overnight repair job by the factory Holden team getting it back onto the track in time for the race.

The 4.9-litre V8-powered Commodore is a significant car in the history of Brock’s famous Holden Dealer Team, the last factory-backed Holden to win a race under the HDT banner at the 1987 Wellington 500 in New Zealand with Brock and Moffat driving.

“There’s no doubt that the names Brock and Moffat are huge in the history of the sport, this car is the only one they ever drove together at Bathurst,” said V8 Sleuth’s Aaron Noonan, who is facilitating the sale.

“At the time they had 12 Bathurst wins between them, eight to Brock and four to Moffat. It was the all-star dream team that racing fans would have never thought possible.

“Moffat’s crash in practice, where he very nearly speared over the concrete wall approaching Skyline, is one of the Mountain’s most famous moments.

“Brock’s HDT built six Group A Holden Commodore VK race cars for their own use in Mobil colours and this car has far and away the best history of any of the five that remain in Australia.

“Cars like these don’t come up onto the market very often and there will be a very large number of collectors keen to add this famous car to their collection.”

The car comes with all of its CAMS Log Books and has undergone restoration to its 1986 Bathurst livery and VK model technical specification.

Furthermore, its transmission tunnel has been signed by both Brock and Moffat.

The car is currently on display at the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama, Bathurst.