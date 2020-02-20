Boost Mobile livery unveiled for Courtney

James Courtney has swapped Coca-Cola red for Boost Mobile silver ahead of this weekend’s Superloop Adelaide 500.

An 11th hour deal saw Courtney’s car re-wrapped in pit lane in Adelaide on Wednesday after running at the BP Ultimate SuperTest in the red colours seen at the series’ launch.

Team-mate Chris Pither is set to continue with Coca-Cola branding.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com on Wednesday, Courtney admitted he’d been working alongside team boss Jonathon Webb to help put the team together in recent months.

The team has arrived in Adelaide with its transporter carrying Tekno branding, while its garage features a workbench with ‘SVG97’ insignia.

Courtney will hit the Adelaide Parklands Circuit in his new colours in opening practice at 15:55 local time/16:25 AEDT.

