LATEST:

GALLERY: Courtney's new-look Commodore > View

Boost Mobile livery unveiled for Courtney > View

Camaro must replace Commodore says Johnson > View

Crompton: Driving for the Holden Racing Team was a dream > View

Alfa Romeo C39 breaks cover > View

GALLERY: Adelaide 500 Set-up > View

VIDEO: Holden's motorsport history > View

Supercars confirms Pedders deal > View

Percat extends contract with Brad Jones Racing to 2022 > View

Larkham: Controlled shocks a great leveller > View

Supercars CEO speaks on Holden retirement > View

Mingay to complete incredible comeback in Adelaide this weekend > View

Home » Supercars » Boost Mobile livery unveiled for Courtney

Boost Mobile livery unveiled for Courtney

Mat Coch

By

Thursday 20th February, 2020 - 8:17am

Share:

LinkedIn

James Courtney

James Courtney has swapped Coca-Cola red for Boost Mobile silver ahead of this weekend’s Superloop Adelaide 500.

An 11th hour deal saw Courtney’s car re-wrapped in pit lane in Adelaide on Wednesday after running at the BP Ultimate SuperTest in the red colours seen at the series’ launch.

Team-mate Chris Pither is set to continue with Coca-Cola branding.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com on Wednesday, Courtney admitted he’d been working alongside team boss Jonathon Webb to help put the team together in recent months.

The team has arrived in Adelaide with its transporter carrying Tekno branding, while its garage features a workbench with ‘SVG97’ insignia.

Courtney will hit the Adelaide Parklands Circuit in his new colours in opening practice at 15:55 local time/16:25 AEDT.

CLICK HERE for gallery

More to follow

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com