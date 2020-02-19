LATEST:

Supercars has to ‘convert’ Holden fans says Schwerkolt > View

Dane: We need to race cars that represent Australia > View

VIDEO: SuperTest highlights and review > View

McLaughlin re-auctions helmet and suit for bushfire relief > View

Pye happy with first on-track outing with Team 18 > View

VIDEO: Will Brown's TCR launch > View

Aero balance ‘big issue’ despite pace says Davison > View

Davison puts 23Red Mustang on top at SuperTest > View

POLL: Favourite 2020 Supercars Championship livery > View

Mawson looking for second European shot with big Carrera Cup season > View

NZ Touring Car Championship switches to TCR > View

Skaife ‘battling tears’ over Holden fate > View

Home » Supercars » Supercars has to ‘convert’ Holden fans says Schwerkolt

Supercars has to ‘convert’ Holden fans says Schwerkolt

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 19th February, 2020 - 8:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Charlie Schwerkolt

Team18 principal Charlie Schwerkolt says Holden fans will have to be converted as the marque prepares to depart the Supercars scene.

The demise of the Holden Commodore has been known since late last year, however, the loss of the company as a whole has come as a shock.

An announcement on Monday by General Motors confirmed Holden will no longer exist as of next year.

The factory-backed outfit Red Bull Holden Racing Team and smaller independent teams now face an uncertain future.

Of the 24 cars in the field, 16 of those run the four-door Commodore platform.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Schwerkolt said Holden’s departure will ‘have an impact’ on the sport, however, the category must adapt.

“We’re a show, we’re entertainment, we’re noise and close racing and the best touring car category in the world,” said Schwerkolt.

“So whatever we’re racing is so important. Holden’s been one of the founding cars. The red and the blue, we’ve always been red and blue.

“So probably more than 50 percent of the fans are Holden fans, and true red Holden fans. So we’re going to have to convert them.

“We’re going to have to do a better job and make the show really good, which it is now. It’s a fantastic show.

“We’ve got to convert them and prove we are still the best show in town.”

Like most in the Supercars fraternity, Schwerkolt said he’s disappointed by the ‘sudden’ departure of Holden.

He believes that a new manufacturer needs to come on board for the championship to survive, especially as the Gen3 introduction approaches.

“I thought Holden would at least be around for until the end of ’21, but obviously not. So it was a shock. It was a disappointment,” he said.

“As far as our team goes, we’ve got the Commodore till the end of the year, and we’ll see where the sport goes.

“We’re going to Gen3 in ’22, so I’m not sure if we run this car next year with no badge or whatever the deal is, I really don’t know.

“I don’t know where it’s all going. It’s early days. And I guess we’ve just got to think about where it goes and what we do.”

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com