Supercars confirms Pedders deal

Supercars has announced Pedders Suspension & Brakes as the official damper and suspension partner of the championship.

The commercial agreement is for five years, and coincides with the mandate of Pedders-branded control dampers for the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Those dampers were developed by SupaShock in a technical partnership with Pedders according to Supercars’ release, which represents official confirmation of the identity of the componentry.

“We’re excited to welcome Pedders and SupaShock as our damper and suspension partners at Supercars,” said championship CEO Sean Seamer.

“Having two quality Australian companies partner together to make sure our cars continue to run as safely and smoothly as possible is great news for our Supercars teams.

“We look forward to the next five years ahead with Pedders and SupaShock and we hope our teams will really benefit from this partnership.”

Scott Pedder, Managing Director of Pedders Suspension & Brakes, said: “Our Australian owned franchise operation is a proud supporter of Australian motor racing and Australian manufacturing.

“We are very excited to once again be involved with the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

“Product innovation is a key driver for our business and our technical partnership with SupaShock is a testimony to this.

“It is also a huge honour for our two great companies to be the Official Control Damper to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.”

The introduction of control dampers is considered to have the potential to shake up the pecking order, with Fox Sports pundit Mark Larkham telling Speedcafe.com that he expects it to be a leveller for teams.