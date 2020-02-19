James Davison to race in S5000 at Albert Park

Multiple time Indianapolis 500 starter James Davison will make his S5000 debut next month at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Davison, who finished a career best 12th at the Brickyard last year, will drive a Team BRM-prepared car in the first round of the inaugural Australian S5000 Championship at Albert Park.

The 33-year-old is the son of Jon Davison, the long-time Sandown promoter who raced in the original Formula 5000 machines, and grandson of Lex, who won the Australian Grand Prix four times.

“I’ve been a fan of the S5000 series from its inception, as it brings back some of the magic of the Formula 5000 era of the 70s that my father drove in,” said Davison.

“The class really gives modern motorsport fans what they want. The horsepower, big rear tyres and limited grip. It is going to be a fun new challenge for me.

“Racing S5000 around Albert Park against Rubens Barrichello will be a fantastic experience and will no doubt attract interest from the F1 fans.

“I personally love the Albert Park layout and should make for some great racing.”

Barrichello returns to S5000 after racing in the first of two exhibition rounds held last year.

The 2020 Australian Grand Prix event will be held from March 12-15.