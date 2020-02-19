LATEST:

GALLERY: Adelaide 500 Set-up

Wednesday 19th February, 2020 - 10:40pm

Check out the best images from set-up day ahead of this weekend’s Adelaide 500.

202VASC01ADL-00003
202VASC01ADL-00007
202VASC01ADL-00031
202VASC01ADL-00062
202VASC01ADL-00083
202VASC01ADL-00090
202VASC01ADL-00096
202VASC01ADL-00143
202VASC01ADL-00210
202VASC01ADL-00215
202VASC01ADL-00238
202VASC01ADL-00243
202VASC01ADL-00263
202VASC01ADL-00271
202VASC01ADL-00273
202VASC01ADL-00276
202VASC01ADL-00283
202VASC01ADL-00292
202VASC01ADL-00303
202VASC01ADL-00352
202VASC01ADL-00355
202VASC01ADL-00360
202VASC01ADL-00362
202VASC01ADL-00368
202VASC01ADL-00370
202VASC01ADL-00373
202VASC01ADL-00376
202VASC01ADL-00378

