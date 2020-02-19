Formula 1 teams confirm test schedules

Daniel Ricciardo will get his first test of Renault’s new Formula 1 machine in Barcelona in the latter part of the opening day’s running.
Ricciardo and team-mate Esteban Ocon will share duties for Renault, the Frenchman set to drive the car during the morning session.
The duo will continue to share the car throughout the three days, the only team to split their programme as such.
Other teams will share running between their drivers with at least one full day assigned to each race driver.
Alfa Romeo is the only team set to employ its test driver, with Robert Kubica on track on Wednesday morning.
Only Mercedes is yet to confirm its full programme, with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sharing duties on the opening day and no further detail provided beyond that.
The first three-day test is one of only two available to teams ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season getting underway in Melbourne.
The second test is set to follow next week.
Formula 1, opening pre-season testing line-up
|Team
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas (am)
Lewis Hamilton (pm)
|TBC
|TBC
|Ferrari
|Sebastian Vettel
|Charles Leclerc (am)
Sebastian Vettel (pm)
|Charles Leclec
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Alexander Albon
|Max Verstappen (am)
Alexander Albon (pm)
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz
|Lando Norris
|Lando Norris (am)
Carlos Sainz (pm)
|Renault
|Esteban Ocon (am)
Daniel Ricciardo (pm)
|Daniel Ricciardo (am)
Esteban Ocon (pm)
|Esteban Ocon (am)
Daniel Ricciardo (pm)
|Alpha Tauri
|Daniil Kvyat
|Pierre Gasly
|Daniil Kvyat (am)
Pierre Gasly (pm)
|Racing Point
|Sergio Perez (am)
Lance Stroll (pm)
|Sergio Perez
|Lance Stroll
|Alfa Romeo
|Robert Kubica (am)
Antonio Giovinazzi (pm)
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Romain Grosjean
|Romain Grosjean (am)
Kevin Magnussen (pm)
|Williams
|George Russell (am)
Nicholas Latifi (pm)
|George Russell
|Nicholas Latifi
