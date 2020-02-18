Inaugural TCR Australia Series winner Will Brown confirms his return to the category for 2020.
VIDEO: Will Brown's TCR launch > View
Aero balance ‘big issue’ despite pace says Davison > View
Davison puts 23Red Mustang on top at SuperTest > View
POLL: Favourite 2020 Supercars Championship livery > View
Mawson looking for second European shot with big Carrera Cup season > View
NZ Touring Car Championship switches to TCR > View
Skaife ‘battling tears’ over Holden fate > View
VIDEO: Supercars Test sights and sounds > View
Engine drama limits Kelly Racing at The Bend > View
Van Gisbergen fastest midway through SuperTest > View
Hamlin wins, Newman has serious but non-life threatening injuries after Daytona crash > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]