Racing Point releases 2020 F1 car

Racing Point has revealed its 2020 Formula 1 car, dubbed the RP20, at an event in Austria.
It marks the final season of the team under its current guise ahead of its rebranding to Aston Martin for 2021.
The car retains is predominantly pink colour scheme, with increased involvement from title sponsor BWT.
The team takes an unchanged driver pairing of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez into the new season, the pair combining to net seventh in the constructors’ championship last season.
Stroll recorded the team’s best result of the 2019 season, banking fourth place in the German Grand Prix.
Formula 1 pre-season testing kicks off at Barcelona in Spain on Wednesday.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]