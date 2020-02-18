LATEST:

Formula 1

Racing Point releases 2020 F1 car

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 18th February, 2020 - 8:16am

Racing Point RP40

Racing Point has revealed its 2020 Formula 1 car, dubbed the RP20, at an event in Austria.

It marks the final season of the team under its current guise ahead of its rebranding to Aston Martin for 2021.

The car retains is predominantly pink colour scheme, with increased involvement from title sponsor BWT.

The team takes an unchanged driver pairing of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez into the new season, the pair combining to net seventh in the constructors’ championship last season.

Stroll recorded the team’s best result of the 2019 season, banking fourth place in the German Grand Prix.

Formula 1 pre-season testing kicks off at Barcelona in Spain on Wednesday.

