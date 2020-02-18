LATEST:

Prémat/Moffat/Caruso confirmed at Tickford for Enduro Cup > View

Ojeda completes MWM Super2 line-up > View

SuperTest a trial for soft tyres at The Bend 500 > View

Plus Fitness backs BJR newcomer Hazelwood > View

Perkins pays tribute to Holden’s motorsport support > View

VIDEO: Formula 1, Drive To Survive Season 2 trailer > View

VIDEO: 59Racing/Boost Mobile Bathurst 12 Hour documentary > View

Williams sports new look on 2020 F1 contender > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing’s Road to Mustang: Part 7 > View

Tickford reveal Truck Assist backing for Holdsworth > View

VIDEO: Truck Assist Ford Mustang Supercar > View

WAU confirms Kostecki and Luff for Enduro Cup > View

Home » Supercars » Prémat/Moffat/Caruso confirmed at Tickford for Enduro Cup

Prémat/Moffat/Caruso confirmed at Tickford for Enduro Cup

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 18th February, 2020 - 8:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Prémat joins Tickford Racing in 2020

Tickford Racing has confirmed former DJR Team Penske co-driver Alex Prémat will join the Melbourne-based team in this year’s Pirtek Enduro Cup.

The team will once again employ the services of former Virgin Australia Supercars Championship full-timers James Moffat and Michael Caruso, though pairings have not been confirmed

“I can’t wait to start the season with Tickford as a co-driver,” Prémat said.

“They have been one of the teams to beat the last 10 years in Supercars, so I am delighted to join such a competitive team for the Enduro Cup.

“I’m excited to bring my knowledge acquired in the past five years in the endurance races, and am also happy to be back as a reigning Bathurst champion.”

Prémat comes to the team off the back of a controversial win in the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 with Scott McLaughlin.

Tickford Racing CEO and Team Principal Tim Edwards said bringing the French driver onboard was an easy decision.

“It’s not often the defending Bathurst winner becomes a free agent,” said Edwards

“So we were really happy to snap Alex up when the opportunity came about.

“He routinely shows up come enduro season and is straight on the pace, which is what you need nowadays, so we’re very excited to see what he’ll bring to the team.

“We think he’ll complement our other drivers quite well, so we are very happy with our overall line-up. Moff and Caruso were fantastic last year.

“When you have a co-driver who can genuinely race the main game guys it gives you a huge advantage, and when we put both of them in tough situations last year they excelled.

“It’s a no brainer to have them back in 2020, and to add Alex to the mix gives us a really strong line-up, we’re really excited about it.”

Moffat, Caruso, and Prémat will all partake in the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend Motorsport Park today. Jack Perkins will also be present with 23Red Racing alongside Will Davison.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com