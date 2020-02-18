POLL: Favourite 2020 Supercars Championship livery

With all of the liveries for the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship now revealed, Speedcafe.com wants to know which is your favourite in a special Pirtek Poll.
Most teams have sought to tweak their existing warpaint, although there is a smattering of brand-new designs and sponsors up and down the field.
Several sponsors have jumped ship while there are a few new brands to the pit lane.
Which livery is your favourite? View the gallery below and cast your vote in this Pirtek Poll.
