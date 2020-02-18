LATEST:

LIVE: Tune into Speedcafe.com’s trackside coverage from the Supercars Championship test day…CLICK HERE

POLL: Favourite 2020 Supercars Championship livery

Tuesday 18th February, 2020 - 4:09pm

With all of the liveries for the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship now revealed, Speedcafe.com wants to know which is your favourite in a special Pirtek Poll.

Most teams have sought to tweak their existing warpaint, although there is a smattering of brand-new designs and sponsors up and down the field.

Several sponsors have jumped ship while there are a few new brands to the pit lane.

Which livery is your favourite? View the gallery below and cast your vote in this Pirtek Poll.

49205290387_3be053ff07_k
49204591768_b085b2bef5_k
RBHRT-Launch-20-MH3_8260
RBHRT-Launch-20-MH3_8196-scaled
VASC-Launch-Sydney-035
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 17
UNIT Racing V8 Launch 1
0A5A5602 copy-2-2
0A5A5637
MJones2020
BJR
_C9A1183
_C9A1154
2020-IRWINRacing-Launch-03
2020-IRWINRacing-Launch-05
2020-side-car
2020-front-quater-car
2020-DEWALTRacing-Launch-05
2020-DEWALTRacing-Launch-01
0A5A6130
0A5A6135
Milwaukee2020-S4-1200x801
Milwaukee2020-S3-2-1200x801
100220_WAU_VASCLIVERY_DKIMG0084
100220_WAU_VASCLIVERY_DKIMG0189
percat1
percat2
55-reveal-rear
55-reveal-side
djrtp
car5-front-quater-reveal
car5-rear-reveal
BJRHazelwood
Todd-Hazelwood-2

Pirtek Poll

More Supercars News

