Plus Fitness backs BJR newcomer Hazelwood

Plus Fitness will back Brad Jones Racing young gun Todd Hazelwood in this year’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

This year Hazelwood moves from Gold Coast-based outfit Matt Stone Racing to the Melbourne squad.

Brad Jones Racing this year expands to four cars with Hazelwood joined by Nick Percat, Jack Smith and Macauley Jones via the Tim Blanchard-owned Racing Entitlements Contract (REC).

Hazelwood will run with backing from Plus Fitness, who have come to be a familiar sponsor in the Supercars paddock.

“I’m very proud to be racing for Brad Jones Racing and our group of extraordinary partners in 2020,” Hazelwood said.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me, and I’d like to thank Brad, Kim, our sponsors and the team for believing in my ability and seeing the value in what I can bring to the side.

“This is the next step in my career, and I’ll be giving it everything I have.

“I’m looking forward to the future and what we can all achieve working together. I can’t wait to line up on the grid in Adelaide with the BJR crew.

“The Plus Fitness Racing design looks great and it’s awesome to have their support.”

The 24-year-old comes into the new year off the back of a strong season. The young gun surprised the field, occasionally beating the Triple Eight Race Engineering entries.

Born in South Australia, Hazelwood claimed a career-best fifth place at Pukekohe Park.

Plus Fitness co-founder John Fuller said: “Supercars offer a terrific reach across a diverse audience and Brad Jones Racing is a great team to demonstrate this.

“We were involved with the team in 2018 and like their attitude towards young drivers.

“To improve oneself you need to be willing to take a chance, it’s the same philosophy we share with our members.

“The first step to improving is committing to something outside of your comfort zone. We know BJR and Todd Hazelwood will put their best foot forward.”