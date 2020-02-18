Ojeda completes MWM Super2 line-up

Jayden Ojeda has been named as MW Motorsport’s third driver for this year’s Dunlop Super2 Series.

Last year’s Super3 Series runner-up joins Thomas Randle and Zak Best in the Nissan Altima squad which won the Super2 title in 2019 with Bryce Fullwood.

“I’m super stoked to join MW Motorsport and step up to Super2, I really looking forward to the huge challenge ahead,” said Ojeda.

“I am so honoured at the opportunity MWM has given me, the team has had great drivers and great success in the past, hopefully I can learn a heap from them and add to that list. “

“I really need to thank some great new sponsors and my ongoing supporters; without them this would be nothing but a dream.”

The 20-year-old comes across from Anderson Motorsport, where he raced against MWM in the third tier, and tested with his new team at Winton last week.

“We’re really excited to have Jayden join us in the 2020 Dunlop Super2 Series,” said team owner Matt White.

“He showed us last year in Super3 he is capable of getting the results.

“He acquitted himself really well in a test last week, and we are most happy we could give another young gun the opportunities to further their career.”

The 2018 Australian Formula 4 champion is the final name in what Supercars has confirmed via its official website as a 13-car field for Round 1, which supports the Superloop Adelaide 500 from this Thursday.