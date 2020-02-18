NZ Touring Car Championship switches to TCR

MotorSport New Zealand has today confirmed BNT V8s will lose its championship status with the Gold Star title going to TCR New Zealand instead.

BNT V8s has been the home of the New Zealand Touring Car Championship title since 1996.

After a tumultuous run through the early 2010s, the then known NZV8s and the NZ SuperTourers were merged over five years ago.

As of the 2020–’21 season, BNT V8s will not have its championship status renewed. The TCR New Zealand Championship will be recognised with the Gold Star title.

In 2019 it was announced MotorSport New Zealand had come to an agreement with global TCR licence holders WSC Group.

Australian Racing Group (ARG) subsidiary ANZ Motorsport Group was later confirmed as the official promoter for the New Zealand series.

ARG is the team behind the TCR Australia Series, which began in 2019.

The inaugural TCR New Zealand Championship was set to start earlier this year in support of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series.

However, a lack of interest from competitors largely attributed to the five weekends of back-to-back racing meant the championship was delayed.

BNT V8s organsiers are expected to make a response to the decision soon.

“The BNT V8 Championship has produced some great drivers over the years,” said Elton Goonan, Competitions Manager for MotorSport New Zealand.

“Touring car racing is changing across the world, particularly the cars being utilised for competition.

“We believe TCR better reflects what local vehicle distributors are selling which increases the potential for support from them.

“Confirming that TCR NZ will compete for the New Zealand Touring Car Championship title is a big piece of the puzzle complete for us.

“It adds another incentive for teams and drivers to join what is a huge success worldwide and gives drivers a recognised platform to compete on.

“The NZTCC has many historic names on it such as Robbie Francevic, Craig Braid and the late Jason Richards to name just a few attached to it.

“We’re incredibly excited to see TCR get underway in New Zealand and can’t wait to share further details in the near future.”

A calendar for the 2020–’21 TCR New Zealand Championship hasn’t been confirmed as yet.