New Supercars Deputy Race Director appointed

Mat Coch

By

Tuesday 18th February, 2020 - 11:00am

James Taylor has been appointed Deputy Race Director

James Taylor has been appointed Deputy Race Director for this weekend’s Superloop Adelaide 500 in place of David Stuart.

The release of the weekend’s Further Regulations included the addition of Taylor, who has previously been Race Director at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

According to a Motorsport Australia spokesperson, the change comes as a result of an increased workload for Stuart.

“The reason for the change is due to the extra work that David has taken on in his various safety related roles with Motorsport Australia and the FIA,” the spokesperson told Speedcafe.com.

“David plays a key role in track safety and track inspections both here in Australia and around the world through his work with the FIA and sits on a number of FIA Commissions as well.

“Given this significant workload and various travel requirements, he is no longer able to perform the DRD role in 2020.”

Taylor will work alongside incumbent Race Director Tim Schenken, who continues in the role.

