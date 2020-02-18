LATEST:

McLaughlin re-auctions helmet and suit for bushfire relief > View

Pye happy with first on-track outing with Team 18 > View

VIDEO: Will Brown's TCR launch > View

Aero balance ‘big issue’ despite pace says Davison > View

Davison puts 23Red Mustang on top at SuperTest > View

POLL: Favourite 2020 Supercars Championship livery > View

Mawson looking for second European shot with big Carrera Cup season > View

NZ Touring Car Championship switches to TCR > View

Skaife ‘battling tears’ over Holden fate > View

VIDEO: Supercars Test sights and sounds > View

Engine drama limits Kelly Racing at The Bend > View

Van Gisbergen fastest midway through SuperTest > View

Home » Supercars » McLaughlin re-auctions helmet and suit for bushfire relief

McLaughlin re-auctions helmet and suit for bushfire relief

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 18th February, 2020 - 8:22pm

Share:

LinkedIn

McLaughlin’s helmet and suit have been re-auctioned

Scott McLaughlin has moved to re-auction his helmet and race suit for the bushfire cause after the initial auction winner failed to pull through.

The proceeds of the auction will go to the Kangaroo Island Relief Fund and WIRES (New South Wales Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc.).

The helmet and suit were worn during the 2017 season of Supercars where he famously claimed pole position at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. That year McLaughlin claimed eight wins.

The helmet was supplied by McLaughlin and the suit by Shell V-Power Racing Team principal Ryan Story.

Initially, the auction raised over $46,000 for charity. The two-time Virgin Australia Supercars Championship winner was to match the final total with a donation of his own.

The auction should have raised $92,400. However, the helmet and suit are now back on the market.

“It has been absolutely devastating to see the bushfires ravage across Australia this summer – the destruction and loss of life has been horrific,” said McLaughlin.

“I felt compelled to help in some way and so I decided to sell my 2017 helmet to raise money for bushfire relief and recovery, with Ryan also kindly donating my race suit to the auction.

“While the outcome from the original auction was disappointing, I am putting the items up for sale again with the hope of raising a significant amount of money to aid those impacted by the fires and in desperate need of help.”

Already the auction has amassed over $4,500 just hours after being relisted. It runs through until 23 February.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com