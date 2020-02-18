Engine drama limits Kelly Racing at The Bend

Early technical dramas have restricted Kelly Racing to one-car runs at the BP Ultimate SuperTest.

Now a downscaled operation from four cars to two, Rick Kelly and Andre Heimgartner have only been able to run one car at a time due to failed coil pack.

With no spares available in the morning, the pair shared the one working coil pack between the two cars.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, team owner Todd Kelly admitted the team had difficulties identifying the problem.

However, he said he’s happy that it’s the only issue they’ve encountered after the hectic build schedule.

“We haven’t actually resolved it yet,” Kelly confessed.

“There’s something not quite right in the wiring but we haven’t been able to trace (it) back to the point where the issue is.

“We’ve just got one last thing that we’re trying at the moment to fix it. We don’t have any spares. They’re getting made at home.

“If that’s the only drama, we’re laughing. To have no other major dramas is still a miracle with the amount of work that’s been done in such a rush towards the end.”

Like Kelly, Heimgartner said he’s relatively happy that they’ve only had one issue given the short amount of time it took to build the cars.

“With a new engine there are a lot of parts that can fail or go wrong, that coil pack, unfortunately, was one thing we’re having issues with,” he said.

“Hopefully we have something sorted soon. As far as issues go, it’s a pretty small one.”

At the halfway point, Kelly was ninth overall with Heimgartner 13th in the order. However, Heimgartner believes he could have been higher if not for the issues.