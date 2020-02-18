LATEST:

Engine drama limits Kelly Racing at The Bend > View

Van Gisbergen fastest midway through SuperTest > View

Triple Eight morale positive despite Holden demise > View

VIDEO: Dane reacts to Holden's axing > View

Dane to meet with General Motors this week > View

New Supercars Deputy Race Director appointed > View

GALLERY: Official Supercars pre-season test > View

Lowndes ‘devastated’ by Holden's demise > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars pre-season test > View

FIRST LOOK: Team Sydney at The Bend > View

Chris Pither joins Team Sydney > View

Racing Point releases 2020 F1 car > View

LIVE: Tune into Speedcafe.com’s trackside coverage from the Supercars Championship test day…CLICK HERE

Home » Supercars » Engine drama limits Kelly Racing at The Bend

Engine drama limits Kelly Racing at The Bend

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 18th February, 2020 - 1:59pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Andre Heimgartner

Early technical dramas have restricted Kelly Racing to one-car runs at the BP Ultimate SuperTest.

Now a downscaled operation from four cars to two, Rick Kelly and Andre Heimgartner have only been able to run one car at a time due to failed coil pack.

With no spares available in the morning, the pair shared the one working coil pack between the two cars.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, team owner Todd Kelly admitted the team had difficulties identifying the problem.

However, he said he’s happy that it’s the only issue they’ve encountered after the hectic build schedule.

“We haven’t actually resolved it yet,” Kelly confessed.

“There’s something not quite right in the wiring but we haven’t been able to trace (it) back to the point where the issue is.

“We’ve just got one last thing that we’re trying at the moment to fix it. We don’t have any spares. They’re getting made at home.

“If that’s the only drama, we’re laughing. To have no other major dramas is still a miracle with the amount of work that’s been done in such a rush towards the end.”

Like Kelly, Heimgartner said he’s relatively happy that they’ve only had one issue given the short amount of time it took to build the cars.

“With a new engine there are a lot of parts that can fail or go wrong, that coil pack, unfortunately, was one thing we’re having issues with,” he said.

“Hopefully we have something sorted soon. As far as issues go, it’s a pretty small one.”

At the halfway point, Kelly was ninth overall with Heimgartner 13th in the order. However, Heimgartner believes he could have been higher if not for the issues.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com