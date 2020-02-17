WAU reacts to GM’s call to retire Holden

Walkinshaw Andretti United has reacted with sadness to news that the Holden brand is set to be retired by 2021.

General Motors has confirmed the Australian marque will disappear from the market as it ceases local sales, design, and engineering locally.

Under its previous guise, WAU acted as the factory team for the ‘Lion’, winning championships with Craig Lowndes and Mark Skaife, and is perhaps most famous for its relationship with Peter Brock.

“Our thoughts today are with the incredible men and women who make up the Holden workforce, the dealers, customers, and all Holden fans who have all been impacted by today’s news,” read a statement issued by the team.

“Our team has shared a long and successful relationship with Holden in Australia for three decades.

“It’s very sad to see them leave. We are thankful for their support, and proud of what we have achieved together, including seven Bathurst 1000 victories, and six driver championships.

“Our team and supporters have bled red for a long time, the lion and helmet will live on in our Team’s history forever.”