Watch the unveiling of Lee Holdsworth’s Truck Assist Ford Mustang Supercar.
Tickford reveal Truck Assist backing for Holdsworth > View
VIDEO: Truck Assist Ford Mustang Supercar > View
WAU confirms Kostecki and Luff for Enduro Cup > View
GALLERY: Holden in Motorsport > View
Racing community reacts to Holden demise > View
Holden non-committal on 2021 motorsport season > View
Bathurst 1000 winner Prémat joins S5000 at Grand Prix > View
Supercars reacts to GM retiring Holden > View
WAU reacts to GM's call to retire Holden > View
Holden to work with Supercars/Triple Eight on motorsport future > View
GM confirms retirement of Holden brand > View
REPORT: GM to close Holden brand, cease RHD production > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]