LATEST:

Team Johnson reveals ‘New Tru-Blu’ XD tribute livery > View

BJR brings Randle onboard with Percat for Enduro Cup > View

Heimgartner sweeps BNT V8s at Manfeild > View

Two Additional Driver sessions for 2020 Supercars season > View

Fantastic Fraga wins NZGP and TRS titles > View

Golding S5000 car revealed > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing shakes down #7 Mustang > View

Doohan back in hunt for Asian F3 title with Sepang sweep > View

TRS title down to the wire after NZGP curtain-raiser > View

Evans masterful in dramatic Mexico City E-Prix > View

Hamilton suggests Verstappen comments are ‘a sign of weakness’ > View

Madsen survives McFadden charge to win in Bunbury > View

Home » National » Touring Car Masters » Team Johnson reveals ‘New Tru-Blu’ XD tribute livery

Team Johnson reveals ‘New Tru-Blu’ XD tribute livery

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 17th February, 2020 - 8:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

The Ford Falcon XD tribute in its ‘New Tru-Blu’ guise pic: SS Media

The Johnson family has revealed renders of the livery they’ll run on their Ford Falcon XD tribute dubbed ‘New Tru-Blu’ at the Superloop Adelaide 500.

The car, which pays homage to Dick Johnson and his 1981 Australian Touring Car Championship winner, will race in the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters this season.

Initially, the car was revealed sporting an interim livery at the team’s soft launch held at Lakeside Park.

The team has retained their commercial backers but will run a livery in the style of the iconic Tru-Blu livery that Johnson made famous.

Team Johnson will reveal the car in its new guise this Wednesday before the opening round of the series.

‘Junior Johnson’ comes into this year’s Touring Car Masters with three titles on the trot in the ProMasters division.

“We have been overwhelmed by the interest in the XD since the day we announced it and right through the build process, up to when we unveiled the car last week,” said Steven Johnson.

“We always wanted this car to reflect the Blue XDs dad raced in the 1980s because they are such an iconic racing car, and we couldn’t have done that without our incredible sponsors.

“We’re pleased to welcome Full Throttle Custom Garage as our new naming-rights sponsor this year.

“They couldn’t have embraced what we are doing any more, including adapting their logo to suit on the side of the car.

“All of our sponsors believe in the project so strongly that many have agreed to ignore their own branding guidelines to help keep the predominantly white-on-blue look that ‘Tru-Blu’ was famous for.

“There are splashes of some colour in logos across the car, like the original, and we think it looks fantastic.

“It’s been a huge effort to get to this point and will continue to be right through the opening round, however the interest and support it has generated from fans, our own supporters, TCM supporters and more is incredible and we can’t wait to show it off in person at the track, and then get it out there.”

This weekend marks a special moment for the series, which will host its 100th round at the iconic Adelaide Parklands Circuit.

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com