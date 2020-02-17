REPORT: GM to close Holden brand, cease RHD production

General Motors has reportedly decided to end the Holden brand and cease production of right-hand drive cars around the world.
UPDATE: General Motors has confirmed that it will retire the Holden brand
The news comes months after confirmation that Holden is axing of the ZB Commodore and Astra from showrooms this year.
A report from CarAdvice.com claims that the decision was made at GM’s head office in Detroit in the last two days, and will take effect at the end of the year, although no official confirmation has come from the global automotive giant yet.
The report adds that a General Motors Specialty Vehicles line could be established in Australia to sell converted versions of selected Chevrolet models.
More to follow
