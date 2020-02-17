LATEST:

GM confirms retirement of Holden brand > View

REPORT: GM to close Holden brand, cease RHD production > View

VIDEO: Weather prompts NASCAR to postpone Daytona 500 > View

Minor livery tweaks for DJRTP in 2020 > View

McConville appointed Porsche DSA > View

Carrera Cup rookie shows off new livery > View

Vietnamese Grand Prix expected to go ahead > View

Evans wins Rally Sweden for Toyota > View

Team Johnson reveals ‘New Tru-Blu’ XD tribute livery > View

BJR brings Randle onboard with Percat for Enduro Cup > View

Heimgartner sweeps BNT V8s at Manfeild > View

Two Additional Driver sessions for 2020 Supercars season > View

BREAKING: General Motors confirms end of Holden…CLICK HERE for more

Home » Supercars » REPORT: GM to close Holden brand, cease RHD production

REPORT: GM to close Holden brand, cease RHD production

Daniel Herrero

Monday 17th February, 2020 - 1:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Holden will reportedly close

General Motors has reportedly decided to end the Holden brand and cease production of right-hand drive cars around the world.

UPDATE: General Motors has confirmed that it will retire the Holden brand

The news comes months after confirmation that Holden is axing of the ZB Commodore and Astra from showrooms this year.

A report from CarAdvice.com claims that the decision was made at GM’s head office in Detroit in the last two days, and will take effect at the end of the year, although no official confirmation has come from the global automotive giant yet.

The report adds that a General Motors Specialty Vehicles line could be established in Australia to sell converted versions of selected Chevrolet models.

More to follow

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com