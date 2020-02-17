Racing community reacts to Holden demise

The motor racing community is in mourning today after GM announced it will shut down the iconic Australian brand Holden.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be lost in the cull across Australia and New Zealand that will see Holden gone by 2021.

Holden will cease all local sales, design, and engineering, ending production of all right-hand-drive vehicles.

In the hours following the announcement, several high-profile teams and drivers have taken to social media to express their sadness and share their memories of the marque.

We are saddened by Holden’s closure announcement. Holden was always a fierce rival. A great Aussie brand coming to an end is sad for our country, no matter your allegiance. We feel for those affected, and look forward to continued strong competition on the track. #VASC #Holden pic.twitter.com/g16q44RUzS — Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) February 17, 2020

Our thoughts today are with the incredible men and women who make up the Holden workforce, the dealers, customers, and all Holden fans who have all been impacted by today’s news. Our team has shared a long and successful relationship with Holden in Australia for three decades. pic.twitter.com/2bM2zBQeRi — Walkinshaw Andretti United (@FollowWAU) February 17, 2020

1/1 – All of us here at Ford Australia are saddened to hear the news that Holden will cease operations. Holden is an iconic brand that holds a special place in the heart of many Australians, and has done so much to shape the Australian automotive industry and the country… — Ford Australia (@FordAustralia) February 17, 2020

2/2 – Its vehicles have been worthy competitors both on road and on the racetrack. To our friends at Holden, thank you for keeping us on our toes and inspiring us to keep aiming higher. We will miss you. — Ford Australia (@FordAustralia) February 17, 2020

What a sad day for Australians and the motor industry. 🙁@Holden_Msport will retire the brand at the end of 2020. I had some fantastic memories representing the brand over the last five years.

Proud to be the final Supercar driver to race a Aussie Design VF in the #VASC C’ship pic.twitter.com/YDksY0Kj1K — Todd Hazelwood (@Todd_Hazelwood) February 17, 2020