Racing community reacts to Holden demise

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 17th February, 2020 - 4:09pm

Holden Torana A9X

The motor racing community is in mourning today after GM announced it will shut down the iconic Australian brand Holden.

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be lost in the cull across Australia and New Zealand that will see Holden gone by 2021.

Holden will cease all local sales, design, and engineering, ending production of all right-hand-drive vehicles.

In the hours following the announcement, several high-profile teams and drivers have taken to social media to express their sadness and share their memories of the marque.

View this post on Instagram

Echoing the many thousands of comments so far since the news of the demise of the Holden brand in Australia – a very sad day for the motor industry and Motorsport. I have had a long association with the brand in my early days of Motorsport in Australia with some unforgettable moments along the way. The recent struggles that the Holden brand has endured has been hard to watch considering how iconic the Lion used to be. The thousands of jobs that were lost when manufacturing closed and now many hundreds more is a bitter blow for these people, many who would have dedicated their careers to Holden. I made long lasting friendships internally within Holden and people involved in the Dealer Network who are still friends to this day. Was an honour to represent the brand on the racetrack and won't be forgotten! 🏁 #Holden @castrolracingau

A post shared by Russell Ingall (@russellingall) on

