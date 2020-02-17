LATEST:

VIDEO: Weather prompts NASCAR to postpone Daytona 500 > View

Minor livery tweaks for DJRTP in 2020 > View

McConville appointed Porsche DSA > View

Carrera Cup rookie shows off new livery > View

Vietnamese Grand Prix expected to go ahead > View

Evans wins Rally Sweden for Toyota > View

Team Johnson reveals ‘New Tru-Blu’ XD tribute livery > View

BJR brings Randle onboard with Percat for Enduro Cup > View

Heimgartner sweeps BNT V8s at Manfeild > View

Two Additional Driver sessions for 2020 Supercars season > View

Fantastic Fraga wins NZGP and TRS titles > View

Golding S5000 car revealed > View

Home » Supercars » Minor livery tweaks for DJRTP in 2020

Minor livery tweaks for DJRTP in 2020

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 17th February, 2020 - 11:40am

Share:

LinkedIn

DJR Team Penske retains its red-and-white livery for 2020 pic: Shell V-Power Racing Team Facebook

The Shell V-Power Racing Team will take a largely unchanged red-and-white livery into this year’s Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

Having opted for a discreet season launch on social media, DJR Team Penske has now released imagery online showing its Mustangs back-to-back, accompanied by drivers Fabian Coulthard and Scott McLaughlin.

The photograph shows the #12 and #17 Fords adorned in the livery to which the team has made only minor tweaks since the start of 2017.

Ford’s blue oval emblem takes up a prominent position on the back of the bootlid in 2020 and Beaurepaires’ logo has moved to the front bar, while the cars are still distinguished by a yellow front splitter and mirrors for Coulthard and white for McLaughlin.

The latter comes into 2020 off the back of two consecutive drivers’ championships and a maiden Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 victory with Alexandre Premat, while DJRTP occupies top spot in pit lane by virtue of prevailing in last year’s teams’ championship.

McLaughlin will be partnered by Tim Slade for this year’s Pirtek Enduro Cup, with Tony D’Alberto retained alongside Coulthard in the #12 entry.

Slade cut laps in a DJRTP Mustang in a ride day at Lakeside last week, with both co-drivers set to get miles in tomorrow’s BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend Motorsport Park.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com