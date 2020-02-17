Holden to work with Supercars/Triple Eight on motorsport future

Holden has stated that it will work through the implications of the brand’s retirement with Supercars and Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

General Motors confirmed the news via a media release issued today that Holden would be retired, stating its decision to cease local sales, design and engineering operations by 2021.

The full implications are yet to be understood, with Holden stating that it will be working through the decision with its motorsport stakeholders.

“We will begin discussions with the organisers and Supercars and Red Bull Holden Racing Team. We will update you on these discussions at the appropriate time,” read a statement on Holden’s Facebook page regarding its involvement in Supercars.

“We are aware of our commitment and we will work through with Red Bull Holden Racing Team the implications of this decision.”

Holden has previously committed to Supercars through to the conclusion of the 2021 season, a point reaffirmed following the retirement of the Commodore name-plate last year.

“The announcement this week will not impact Holden’s contract with Triple Eight Race Engineering which is intact until the end of 2021. The Commodore will remain on track for the 2020 and 2021 Championship seasons,” read a statement from Supercars boss Sean Seamer issued to Speedcafe.com in December.

“The 2021 timing coincides with the introduction of Gen3 Supercars, which, as we’ve already announced, will be designed to accommodate a wider range of body styles. We are already working closely with Holden and Ford on the Gen3 program.”

Supercars has previously stated it is open to moving to more sportsar style machinery for its future regulations, following the trend of the automotive industry.