GALLERY: Holden in Motorsport

Monday 17th February, 2020 - 4:12pm

Take a closer look at the history of Holden in Motorsport.

Pics: AN1 Images and Speedcafe.com

AN1 Images

00-Skaife-OranPark-AN1
_90I8838Red Bull Holden
01-Merch-Bathurst-AN1
01-RKelly-Winton-AN1
03-Monaro-B24Hr-AN1
03-Skaife-Adelaide-AN1
Holden
05-Brock-Safari-AN1
11-Tander-Bathurst-AN1
17-Whincup-Newcastle-AN1
18-Whincup-Bathurst-AN1
69-Beechey-Calder-AN1
69-Bond-Bathurst-AN1
71-Brock-Sandown-AN1
78-Brock-Sandown400-AN1
Triple Eight Holden
79-Brock-RoundAustraliaTrial-AN1
81-Pironi-HDTRaceofChampions-Calder-AN1
84-Podium-Bathurst-AN1
thumb
89-Grice-NASCAR-AN1
90-Grice-Bathurst-An1
91-JonesHarrington-Thunderdome-AN1
rbhrt
thumb
93-HQHoldens-Bathurst-AN1
event 10 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
Holden-2
thumb
96-Lowndes-Tasmania-AN1
99-SkaifeLowndes-SMP-AN1
2016 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000. Round 2 of the Pirtek Enduro Cup.
UNK-PhilBrock-Calder-AN1
thumb
Holden-2021-1200x800
brock-mezera
Whincup Triple Eight
Holden-Win-300-Mark-Skaife-Holden-VZ-Commodore
thumb
92-Grice-B12Hr-AN1
RGP-SupercheapAuto Bathurst 1000 Sun-a49v5240
Screen Shot 2013-02-11 at 3.30.47 PM
event 11 of the 2012 V8 Supercars Championship
thumb
93-Start-Bathurst-AN1

