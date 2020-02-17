LATEST:

Carrera Cup rookie shows off new livery

Carrera Cup rookie shows off new livery

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 17th February, 2020 - 10:44am

Harri Jones

Porsche Michelin GT3 Cup Challenge winner Harri Jones has shown off the livery which he will carry in his first full season of Porsche Carrera Cup Australia competition.

Jones, who started last year’s Carrera Cup finale before sealing the feeder series title, continues to enjoy backing from aerospace company HeliMods, where he is an intern engineer.

He will continue to be fielded by McElrea Racing, which has groomed the likes of Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans for international success.

“Winning the GT3 Cup Challenge certainly gives me a lot of confidence that we will do well in the Carrera Cup,” said Jones.

“You only need to look as far as Matty, Jaxon and Jordan (Love, 2019 Carrera Cup series winner) to see how well this pathway has worked for them, but there is no room for complacency in this category.”

Round 1 of Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia begins at the Superloop Adelaide 500 event, which starts this Thursday.

More Carrera Cup News

