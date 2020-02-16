VIDEO: Kelly Racing shakes down #7 Mustang

Kelly Racing is today undertaking the shakedown of its #7 Ned Racing Ford Mustang at Winton Motor Raceway.

According to a social media post from the team, Rick Kelly has in fact been behind the wheel of the car despite it being the entry that Andre Heimgartner will pilot in the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

The brand-new #15 Castrol Racing will not formally turn a wheel until Tuesday’s BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend.

“Shakedown day! The @nedwhisky Racing Mustang has hit the track for the first time,” reads an Instagram post from Kelly Racing.

“Unfortunately due to the time constraints car #15 is still back at the factory being finished and will hit the track for the first time Tuesday at The Bend pre-season day.

“Rick is on driving duties today and is so far extremely impressed by what the team has achieved!”

While the #7 chassis is in fact a converted Nissan Altima which has already raced, Supercars’ technical department gave dispensation for the shakedown, according to Supercars’ official website.

Heimgartner is absent due to his BNT V8s commitments at Manfeild, where he has won the first two races of the weekend.