Heimgartner sweeps BNT V8s at Manfeild

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 16th February, 2020 - 7:30pm

Heimgartner won all three BNT V8s race at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon / Photo: Tayler Burke

Virgin Australia Supercars Championship regular André Heimgartner has clean swept all three races at the latest BNT V8s round.

Held at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon as part of the New Zealand Grand Prix and Castrol Toyota Racing Series support card, Heimgartner was largely untouchable in all three races.

Set to race in the opening round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship next weekend –the Superloop Adelaide 500 – Heimgartner has been dominant on his return to the domestic V8 touring car championship in New Zealand.

“A good fun weekend with a great team, I always enjoy racing here,” said Heimgartner.

“It’s great preparation for the season ahead in Australia.”

Hamilton Motorsport teammate Lance Hughes followed the 24-year-old young gun across the line in all three races.

Nick Ross was also competitive too, claiming third for the round in his Nissan Altima. The Cambridge pilot had a tough weekend all around with a gearbox change in between Race 2 and Race 3.

“The weekend got better and better for us,” said Ross.

“We missed those two practice sessions on Friday, it’s good to get back out there. Don’t quite have the pace of the Hamilton Motorsports boys.

“Watch out Hampton Downs, we’ll be there.”

Brad Lathrope was fourth in the leading class with Australian ace Alexandra Whitley enduring a tough weekend to come home fifth.

BNT V8s Lites was won by Brock Timperley in his Ford Falcon. The BNT V8s Open class was won by Sam Collins in his highly modified GT-style Ford Mustang.

The next round of the season will be at Hampton Downs over March 27-29.

