WAU launch livery for full-time debutant Fullwood

Dunlop Super2 Series winner Bryce Fullwood will continue to run with backing from Middy’s in his first full Supercars season.

Now 21 years old, Fullwood makes the move to the main game after five seasons in the feeder series.

He joins Chaz Mostert at a rejigged Walkinshaw Andretti United. It features a completely new line-up after Scott Pye and James Courtney departed the team at the end of 2019.

Fullwood will carry the #2 on his Holden Commodore ZB, which will run under the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing banner.

Like the sister entry of Mostert, Mobil 1 will don the bonnet. Middy’s will run on the side in what is a striking pink and blue livery.

Fullwood will make his first Virgin Australia Supercars Championship on-track appearance as a full-timer at the BP Ultimate SuperTest on February 18.

The Darwin driver has so far impressed in his Pirtek Enduro Cup appearances in the past two years.

Fullwood raced alongside Todd Hazelwood at Matt Stone Racing in 2018 before joining Kelly Racing with Andre Heimgartner in 2019.

While his latest Bathurst 1000 ended in a DNF, he and Heimgartner were in the running for a top 10 finish until a late-race crash.

Similarly, the pair were set for a strong result in the first leg of the Gold Coast 600 but were involved in a wreck in the dying stages of the race.

Fullwood was a standout in his qualifying race at the Sandown 500 where he finished fourth. He went on to finish eighth in the 161-lap feature with Heimgartner.

“It’s fantastic to finally get Bryce’s car out there to the public and show off the vibrant Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing livery,” WAU co-team principal Bruce Stewart said.

“To have six new partners join us, including Middy’s as co-naming rights partner who join Mobil 1 in their 27th year, is a real testament to this exciting young talent who has joined our team.

“Bryce comes in as our first rookie in our top-flight cars for over two decades, and is reinforced by a Super2 championship that complements his refreshing attitude. He’s already made a positive mark within the team.

“A huge thank you to Middy’s and every single one of our amazing partner group who has helped make this happen.

“It’ll be a real privilege to watch the start of Bryce’s journey when this exciting young Australian talent represents WAU and all our aligned brands at Adelaide!”