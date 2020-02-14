TCM features 22 car field for Adelaide opener

A field of 22 cars will line up for the opening Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters round of the 2020 season in Adelaide next weekend.
The event will witness the much anticipated debut of Steve Johnson’s XD Falcon after it was given its first public outing at Lakeside on Monday.
Johnson returns as the 2019 series champ, a title he won from John Bowe, Ryal Harris, and Adam Bressington.
All three challengers are set to return aboard the same machinery they piloted last year.
Alongside Johnson’s new XD Falcon, Gerard McLeod will debut a Holden VB Commodore, as will Claud Taranto.
The field will tackle practice and qualifying on the Thursday, the Trophy Race and the first championship race set for Friday, with a race each on Saturday and Sunday will conclude the opening round.
The Superloop Adelaide 500 runs from February 20-23.
Touring Car Masters, Round 1 entry list
|Num
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Car
|6
|Ryan Hansford
|Multispares Racing
|Holden Torana A9X
|7
|Jim Pollicina
|MOCOMM Motorsport Communications
|Holden Torana A9X
|9
|Andrew Fisher
|Jesus Racing
|Ford Falcon XY GT HO
|12
|Peter Burnitt
|The Lighthouse Hotel – Burnett Heads
|Holden Torana A9X
|15
|Dean Lillie
|R&J Batteries
|Holden Torana A9X
|17
|Steve Johnson
|Kubota / Full Throttle Custom Garage
|Ford XD Falcon
|18
|John Bowe
|PAYNTER DIXON
|Holden Torana SL/R 5000
|25
|Paul Freestone
|Vawdrey Trailers
|Chevrolet Camaro
|29
|Jamie Tilley
|Brad Tilley Auto Garage
|Ford Mustang Coupe
|33
|Cameron Mason
|Juice Plus
|Ford Mustang Trans Am
|35
|Jason Gomersall
|Matt Stone Racing
|Holden Torana A9X Hatchback
|46
|Leo Tobin
|Hillier Brothers / THD Motorsport
|Ford Boss Mustang
|50
|Gerard McLeod
|Motorsport Parts Australia
|Holden VB Commodore
|54
|Claud Taranto
|CTR
|Holden VB Commodore
|58
|Ryal Harris
|EFS 4X4 Accessories
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
|60
|Cameron Tilley
|ANGLOMOIL Lubricants/Tim Miller Electrical
|Valiant Pacer
|67
|Jeremy Gray
|Bilstein/JMG Racing
|Ford Capri Perana
|71
|Markus Zukanovic
|Centec Security Industries
|Ford Falcon XD
|75
|Layton Barker
|Oknalux Windows
|Ford Falcon XW GT
|85
|Adam Garwood
|Whiteline Racing / Giraffe Civil Contracting
|Chevrolet Camaro RS
|88
|Tony Karanfilovski
|TIFS – Warehousing & Distribution
|Ford Mustang Trans Am
|95
|Adam Bressington
|Whiteline Racing / VDC
|Chevrolet Camaro SS
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]