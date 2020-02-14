LATEST:

TCM features 22 car field for Adelaide opener > View

Jack Perkins joins Will Davison for Enduro Cup > View

Morcom continues with HMO for 2020 > View

Carrera Cup boasts 22 car Adelaide entry list > View

GALLERY: McLaren MCL35 unveil > View

McLaren peels back the covers on 2020 F1 racer > View

Webb: Team Sydney can give T8, DJRTP ‘a run for their money’ > View

Barrichello to race S5000 at Grand Prix and Bathurst > View

Keeping rookie test days ‘huge’ for second-year drivers > View

D'Alberto and Honda confirm 2020 TCR deal > View

Supercars shifted in 2020 Australian Grand Prix schedule > View

Fife shows off Super2 debut colours > View

Home » National » Touring Car Masters » TCM features 22 car field for Adelaide opener

TCM features 22 car field for Adelaide opener

Mat Coch

By

Friday 14th February, 2020 - 1:40pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Touring Car Masters will feature a 22 car field in Adelaide

A field of 22 cars will line up for the opening Gulf Western Oils Touring Car Masters round of the 2020 season in Adelaide next weekend.

The event will witness the much anticipated debut of Steve Johnson’s XD Falcon after it was given its first public outing at Lakeside on Monday.

Johnson returns as the 2019 series champ, a title he won from John Bowe, Ryal Harris, and Adam Bressington.

All three challengers are set to return aboard the same machinery they piloted last year.

Alongside Johnson’s new XD Falcon, Gerard McLeod will debut a Holden  VB Commodore, as will Claud Taranto.

The field will tackle practice and qualifying on the Thursday, the Trophy Race and the first championship race set for Friday, with a race each on Saturday and Sunday will conclude the opening round.

The Superloop Adelaide 500 runs from February 20-23.

Touring Car Masters, Round 1 entry list

Num Driver Sponsor Car
6 Ryan Hansford Multispares Racing Holden  Torana A9X
7 Jim Pollicina MOCOMM Motorsport Communications Holden  Torana A9X
9 Andrew Fisher Jesus Racing Ford Falcon XY GT HO
12 Peter Burnitt The Lighthouse Hotel – Burnett Heads Holden  Torana A9X
15 Dean Lillie R&J Batteries Holden  Torana A9X
17 Steve Johnson Kubota / Full Throttle Custom Garage Ford XD Falcon
18 John Bowe PAYNTER DIXON Holden  Torana SL/R 5000
25 Paul Freestone Vawdrey Trailers Chevrolet Camaro
29 Jamie  Tilley Brad Tilley Auto Garage Ford Mustang Coupe
33 Cameron  Mason Juice Plus Ford Mustang Trans Am
35 Jason Gomersall Matt Stone Racing Holden  Torana A9X Hatchback
46 Leo Tobin Hillier Brothers / THD Motorsport Ford Boss Mustang
50 Gerard McLeod Motorsport Parts Australia Holden  VB Commodore
54 Claud Taranto CTR Holden  VB Commodore
58 Ryal Harris EFS 4X4 Accessories Chevrolet Camaro SS
60 Cameron Tilley ANGLOMOIL Lubricants/Tim Miller Electrical Valiant Pacer
67 Jeremy Gray Bilstein/JMG Racing Ford Capri Perana
71 Markus Zukanovic Centec Security Industries Ford  Falcon XD
75 Layton  Barker Oknalux Windows Ford Falcon XW GT
85 Adam Garwood Whiteline Racing / Giraffe Civil Contracting Chevrolet Camaro RS
88 Tony Karanfilovski TIFS – Warehousing & Distribution Ford Mustang Trans Am
95 Adam Bressington Whiteline Racing / VDC Chevrolet Camaro SS

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com