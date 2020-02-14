LATEST:

GALLERY: McLaren MCL35 unveil > View

McLaren peels back covers on 2020 F1 racer > View

Webb: Team Sydney can give T8, DJRTP ‘a run for their money’ > View

Barrichello to race S5000 at Grand Prix and Bathurst > View

Keeping rookie test days ‘huge’ for second-year drivers > View

D'Alberto and Honda confirm 2020 TCR deal > View

Supercars shifted in 2020 Australian Grand Prix schedule > View

Fife shows off Super2 debut colours > View

Reynolds: VCAT changes 'quite dramatic' > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo and Ocon look ahead to 2020 F1 season > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin reflects on COTA IndyCar test > View

Ricciardo feels podium still possible with Renault > View

Home » Formula 1 » McLaren peels back covers on 2020 F1 racer

McLaren peels back covers on 2020 F1 racer

Mat Coch

By

Friday 14th February, 2020 - 7:20am

Share:

LinkedIn

The McLaren MCL35

The 2020 Formula 1 field has taken another step towards completion with McLaren the latest to pull back the covers on its new car.

Drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, who remain together for their second season with the team, pulled the covers off the MCL35 in an event at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

McLaren last year finished fourth in the constructors’ championship, leapfrogging engine supplier Renault in the process.

The team’s best result came at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Sainz chalked up his maiden F1 podium following a post-race penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

This year marks the last for McLaren with Renault power, the squad set to switch to Mercedes power units from 2021.

It will also be the first full season under its current management regime, headed by Andreas Seidl who joined midway through the 2019 campaign.

McLaren will head to Spain for the opening pre-season test next week, starting from February 19.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com