LATEST:

Iconic Castrol Perkins Commodore completes shakedown > View

VIDEO: Supercheap Auto Ford Mustang Supercar > View

GALLERY: Supercheap Auto Ford Mustang Supercar > View

Tickford Racing reveals Le Brocq livery > View

Rare Bob Jane art set for Lloyds charity auction > View

SVG tests GT wheel ahead of possible Adelaide run > View

TCM features 22 car field for Adelaide opener > View

Jack Perkins joins Will Davison for Enduro Cup > View

Morcom continues with HMO for 2020 > View

Carrera Cup boasts 22 car Adelaide entry list > View

GALLERY: McLaren MCL35 unveil > View

McLaren peels back the covers on 2020 F1 racer > View

Home » Supercars » Iconic Castrol Perkins Commodore completes shakedown

Iconic Castrol Perkins Commodore completes shakedown

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 14th February, 2020 - 3:56pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Holden Commodore VY in Castrol colours

Perkins Engineering has completed a shakedown of its recently restored Holden Commodore VY at Sandown Raceway this week.

Dubbed ‘PE041’ the iconic car carries the Castrol colours that Larry Perkins and Steven Richards campaigned in the 2003 Bob Jane T-Marts 1000.

The car qualified sixth but failed to make the Top 10 Shootout after a crash in practice prior to the session.

In the end, the car came from 10th on the grid to finish just shy of the podium in third. That year the race was won by Greg Murphy and Rick Kelly.

The car is the last campaigned by Perkins in the championship that was then known as V8 Supercars.

The restoration was completed last week, following on from an engine fire-up last September.

With support from Eggleston Motorsport, Perkins Engineering gave the car its first shakedown ahead of its racing return.

Jack Perkins is to race the car at the Phillip Island Classic Festival of Motorsport over March 6-8.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com