GALLERY: McLaren MCL35 unveil

Friday 14th February, 2020 - 7:26am

Check out McLaren’s 2020 Formula 1 contender after Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris unveiled the car at an event in Woking.

MCL35 launch. 13 February 2020
MCL35 launch. 13 February 2020
2020 MCL35 Carlos Sainz_3Q BAT branded
2020 MCL35 Carlos Sainz_Front Unbranded
2020 MCL35 Carlos Sainz_Rear BAT branded
2020 MCL35 Lando Norris_Front Unbranded
2020 MCL35 Lando Norris_Side BAT branded
MAL06868
_54I5812
_54I6310
Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl at the MCL35 launch. 13 February 2020
MCL35 launch. 13 February 2020

