Barrichello to race S5000 at Grand Prix and Bathurst

Rubens Barrichello is set to line up on the S5000 grid in support of the 2020 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix and make his Bathurst debut later in the year.

The former F1 driver competed in the inaugural S5000 event at Sandown last year, one of two demonstration events ahead of the launch of the series proper.

It was announced last September that S5000 would compete in support of Formula 1, with Australian Racing Group’s Matt Braid admitting at the time that he was interested in attracting big name drivers for the event.

Along with his appearance at Albert Park, Barrichello will also join the series at the season-ending event in Bathurst.

The non-championship event, held as part of the Bathurst International, will mark the Brazilian’s first visit to the Mountain.

“Of course, I am thrilled to be coming back to Australia, not once but twice in 2020, to continue my open wheeler career in S5000 at the two biggest and most iconic race tracks in the country – Albert Park and Bathurst,” said Barrichello.

“Sandown provided a tremendous insight into Australia’s new high-profile motorsport category for me, and I’m sure that the events at the Australian Grand Prix and then Bathurst in November, will well and truly put S5000 on the international map.

“The Grand Prix event will allow many, many international drivers to see – and hear – S5000, and they will then understand the attraction.

“At Bathurst, after most international series have concluded, will bring the opportunity to drive a special car around a circuit all Australians love, which I would expect to attract drivers from all over the world. It will be an exciting end to the year for sure.”

Confirmation of Barrichello however does come earlier than expected after Rogers said the series wanted to fill the cars with local drivers in the first instance.

With more than 300 grand prix starts to his name, Barrichello is one of the most experienced drivers to have competed in Formula 1.

He drove for Jordan at Melbourne’s first world championship race in 1996 and chalked up five podium finishes at Albert Park before his retirement at the end of the 2011 season.

The grand prix marks the first official round of the 2020 S5000 series, the event running from March 12-15.