LATEST:

Supercars shifted in 2020 Australian Grand Prix schedule > View

Fife shows off Super2 debut colours > View

Reynolds: VCAT changes 'quite dramatic' > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo and Ocon look ahead to 2020 F1 season > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin reflects on COTA IndyCar test > View

Ricciardo feels podium still possible with Renault > View

Power tops pre-season IndyCar test at COTA > View

McLaughlin incredible third in COTA IndyCar test > View

GALLERY: IndyCar testing from COTA > View

Jacobson wanted Matt Stone Racing move ‘really badly’ > View

VB Commodores to join TCM grid in Adelaide > View

GALLERY: Red Bull Racing on track at Silverstone > View

Home » Supercars » Supercars shifted in 2020 Australian Grand Prix schedule

Supercars shifted in 2020 Australian Grand Prix schedule

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 13th February, 2020 - 3:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Twilight races have been scrapped from the Melbourne 400

Organisers of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix have revealed a rejigged schedule for the 2020 event.

Of particular note is the change of running for the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and Round 2 of the season, the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

Twilight races have been a fixture for Supercars in recent years at the grand prix. Typically the Albert Park street circuit has hosted two races in the evening and two races around midday.

However, the races this year will take place much earlier in the day, ensuring a repeat of the 2018 unintended dusk race is avoided.

Race 3 of the season will start at a 13:55 on Friday. Saturday will see two races, with Race 4 at 12:00 pm and Race 5 at 15:20. The weekend will conclude on Sunday with Race 6 of the season set for 12:55.

All four races will last for 20 laps, each worth a maximum 75 points for the winner. Last year the mixed distance races meant 50 points and 100 points were available across the short and long races.

Teams will have the option to use hard and soft compound tyres with four sets of each available over the four days.

Porsche Payce Carrera Cup Australia, TCR Asia Pacific Cup and S5000 will also feature on the support card this year.

The one-make Porsche series will open its account with a 15-lap mini-enduro on Thursday afternoon. Three 10-lap races across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are scheduled.

The inaugural TCR Asia Pacific Cup meeting will consist of three eight-lap races to take place across the final three days of the event.

S5000 will once again run their qualifying race format on Friday and Saturday to set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, an 11-lap sprint around the streets of Melbourne.

Formula 1 two-seater demonstration laps and the traditional speed comparison are also scheduled across the weekend.

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix Schedule

Thursday Session Time
S5000 Championship Practice 1 10:40 – 11:00
TCR Asia Pacific Cup Practice 1 11:10 – 11:30
Supercars Championship Practice 1 11:40 – 12:10
Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 1 12:20 – 12:40
Supercars Championship Practice 2 13:35 – 14:05
TCR Asia Pacific Cup Practice 2 14:15 – 14:25
S5000 Championship Qualifying 14:45 – 15:05
Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 15:15 – 15:35
Supercars Championship Qualifying 1 15:45 – 15:55
Supercars Championship Qualifying 2 16:05 – 16:15
TCR Asia Pacific Cup Qualifying 16:50 – 17:10
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 (40 Mins or 15 Laps) 17:20 – 18:05
Friday Session Time
TCR Asia Pacific Cup Race 1 (15 Mins or 8 Laps) 09:40 – 10:00
Supercars Championship Qualifying 3 10:10 – 10:20
Supercars Championship Qualifying 4 10:30 – 10:40
S5000 Championship Qualifying Race 1 10:50 – 11:15
Formula 1 Free Practice 1 12:00 – 13:30
Supercars Championship Race 1 (40 Mins or 20 Laps) 13:55 – 14:40
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (20 Mins or 10 Laps) 14:55 – 15:20
Formula 1 Free Practice 2 16:00 – 17:30
Saturday Session Time
S5000 Championship Qualifying Race 2 10:10 – 10:30
TCR Asia Pacific Cup Race 2 (15 Mins or 8 Laps) 11:25 – 11:45
Supercars Championship Race 2 (40 Mins or 20 Laps) 12:00 – 12:45
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3 (20 Mins or 10 Laps) 13:00 – 13:25
Formula 1 Free Practice 3 14:00 – 15:00
Supercars Championship Race 3 (40 Mins or 20 Laps) 15:20 – 16:05
Formula 1 Qualifying 17:00 – 18:00
Sunday Session Time
TCR Asia Pacific Cup Race 3 (15 Mins or 8 Laps) 10:40 – 11:00
S5000 Championship Race (20 Mins or 11 Laps) 11:40 – 12:00
Porsche Carrera Cup Race 4 (20 Mins or 10 Laps) 12:15 – 12:40
Supercars Championship Race 4 (40 Mins or 20 Laps) 12:55 – 13:40
Formula 1 Grand Prix (58 Laps or 120 Mins) 16:10 – 18:10

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com