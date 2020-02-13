Supercars LED panel introduction delayed

The introduction of LED panels in cars will be delayed until at least the second round of the 2020 Supercars Championship season.

Included in the sport’s regulations for implementation this year, cars will sport panels on the front windscreen and side windows.

Tested at Townsville last year, and in line with what a number of other categories globally already employ, the panels are designed to help fans follow the action.

However, Speedcafe.com has learned that delays with an upstream supplier will mean the boards are not available to teams in time for the Superloop Adelaide 500 later this month.

“Motec are making the LED panels for Supercars teams,” Supercars’ Head of Motorsport, Adrian Burgess, told Speedcafe.com.

“Supercars understands they have had a delay with a supplier in China of a particular part for the boards.

“Once the parts have been supplied, they are shipped to, and assembled, here in Australia.

“They are due, depending on supply of the missing parts, by the AGP next month.”

According to Burgess, Motec is set to manufacture a run of “in excess of 75 boards”, enough to cover the existing fleet of current-spec Supercars with a stock of spares.

The 2020 Supercars season was formally launched in Sydney last week, with on-track action set to commence at the BP Ultimate SuperTest at The Bend on February 18.

The Adelaide 500 follows from February 20, before the Australian Grand Prix hosts Round 2 on March 12-15.