Ricciardo feels podium still possible with Renault

Daniel Ricciardo has identified a podium finish during this year’s Formula 1 world championship as a realistic ambition at the team’s launch in Paris.

Renault last year slipped to fifth in the constructors championship with a best result of fourth at the Italian Grand Prix.

However, Ricciardo remains optimistic a podium result is possible in the coming season, his second with Renault.

“Personal targets, I think one first and foremost I’ve had installed in me for a few years is never leave a Sunday with my head down in regret,” Ricciardo said.

“So leave a Sunday feeling I got the most out of that weekend, and leaving (nothing) on the table.

“I learned last year that being aggressive is good, and racing with intent is good, but I also have to manage that sometimes and be smart; pick my battles, pick my moments. I want to be better at that.”

Though expectations are measured in light of a stable set of regulations and the dominant position of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull in recent years, Ricciardo still believes a podium is on the cards.

“I really still believe there’s a podium there with Renault,” Ricciardo said.

“When I signed this initial two-year contract, I saw a podium in that signing if you know what I mean.

“That’s really, as far as a position goes, that would be a position for me, something I think is obtainable.

“As a team, for sure improve and take the fight to, the front guys is our target, but take the fight back from that midfield and take that fourth place.”

Renault provided a sneak peek of its 2020 car at a launch event in Paris on Wednesday (local time) ahead of the opening pre-season test in Spain starting on February 19.