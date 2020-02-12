LATEST:

Red Bull Racing reveals RB16 > View

New look for 23Red Mustang > View

VIDEO: Milwaukee Racing Ford Mustang > View

VIDEO: Rally Sweden preview > View

VIDEO: Mostert's first day in a Holden > View

Ergonomics main focus for Mostert’s first Holden drive > View

Cameron joins GRM for second TCR Australia season > View

VIDEO: Superloop Adelaide 500 to support bushfire relief > View

Toby Price, Greg Gartner join Stadium Super Trucks in Adelaide > View

VIDEO: Reynolds happy after Phillip Island shakedown > View

Reynolds' new car 'feels amazing' > View

Kiwi set for S5000 Australian GP start > View

Home » Formula 1 » Red Bull Racing reveals RB16

Red Bull Racing reveals RB16

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 12th February, 2020 - 8:20pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The 2020 Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull has released a single image of its 2020 Formula 1 car, the RB16, ahead of an official filming day at Silverstone today.

The car retains its now traditional corporate livery, with little difference this year to last.

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon have been retained, the latter joining the senior Red Bull squad after being promoted from Toro Rosso ahead of last year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The filming day at Silverstone is allowed under the regulations, a rule which will also be exploited by Mercedes ahead of its car launch on Friday.

Mercedes revealed its livery on Monday, while earlier today (Australian time) Ferrari revealed its 2020 contender.

Haas is thus far the only other team to break cover, with Renault set to unveil its latest contender in the early hours of Thursday morning (AEDT).

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com