Red Bull Racing reveals RB16

Red Bull has released a single image of its 2020 Formula 1 car, the RB16, ahead of an official filming day at Silverstone today.

The car retains its now traditional corporate livery, with little difference this year to last.

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon have been retained, the latter joining the senior Red Bull squad after being promoted from Toro Rosso ahead of last year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The filming day at Silverstone is allowed under the regulations, a rule which will also be exploited by Mercedes ahead of its car launch on Friday.

Mercedes revealed its livery on Monday, while earlier today (Australian time) Ferrari revealed its 2020 contender.

Haas is thus far the only other team to break cover, with Renault set to unveil its latest contender in the early hours of Thursday morning (AEDT).